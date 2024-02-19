Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff unleash their bromance in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ title track

Get ready for a double dose of action and bromance! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are stepping into the iconic shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda for the highly anticipated upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. And on Monday, they dropped the title track, showcasing their electrifying chemistry.

While keeping the classic “bade toh bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah” line, the song, sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra, takes a fresh approach. Imagine Akshay and Tiger grooving in khaki green outfits amidst the Jordanian desert – that’s exactly what the music video offers. A tequila-chugging scene adds a playful touch, highlighting their contrasting personalities.

Fans seemed divided, though. While many cheered the ‘promising’ vibe and expressed excitement to see the actors ‘in action,’ others voiced their preference for trailers and dialogue promos. One fan even argued that such songs “ruin the flow of the movie.”

Also read: BAPS Temple opens in Abu Dhabi, Akshay Kumar and others celebrate the ‘historic moment’

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film aims to impress with its grand scale and Hollywood-style visuals, shot across Mumbai, London, and several other international locations. Adding intrigue is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s enigmatic villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal parts.

The recently unveiled teaser garnered positive responses, with director Zafar highlighting the “hard work and commitment” behind the project. He praised the action heroes’ ability to effortlessly translate the challenging sequences and expressed his thrill to bring the film to audiences on Eid 2024.

Also read: Akshay, Tiger 'rise' in power-packed new poster of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

So, will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan live up to expectations? While the song offers a glimpse into the action-packed fun, some fans seem hungry for more than just the soundtrack. One thing’s for sure: with its star power, grand visuals, and intriguing villain, this Eid release promises a cinematic experience packed with entertainment, but whether it strikes the right balance between action and song remains to be seen.