Buckle up for turbulence: Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ teaser promises action galore

Fasten your seatbelts, cinephiles, because Karan Johar just dropped the teaser for his upcoming action thriller Yodha, and it’s a heart-pounding ride! Sidharth Malhotra stars as the titular hero, taking viewers on a high-stakes journey that’s equal parts adrenaline rush and patriotic fervour.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Karan wrote, “The sky's the limit and he’s about to cross them all. Landing straight to your screens with a BANG! #YodhaTeaser OUT NOW! #Yodha in cinemas March 15.” And boy, does the one-minute teaser deliver on that promise!

We see Sidharth in full action mode, tackling mid-air hijackers, taking down terrorists on an Air India flight, and engaging in intense hand-to-hand combat, all while seemingly defending the Parliament building. Guns blaze, punches fly, and the tension is palpable.

Disha Patani adds a dash of glamour as an air hostess, while Raashii Khanna also makes a fleeting appearance, hinting at her role in the film. Dharma Productions further hyped the anticipation, writing on YouTube, “Brace for impact as this will create a turbulence unlike any other on the screens. Packed with action and thrill, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to be - Yodha.”

Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, has had a somewhat turbulent journey itself. Initially slated for November 2022, it has seen multiple release date shifts, finally settling on March 15, 2024. But fans can rest assured, the wait is almost over!

With its high-octane action sequences, patriotic undertones, and talented cast, Yodha seems poised to take audiences on a thrilling cinematic adventure.