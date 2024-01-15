Prabhas unveils first look of his upcoming romantic-horror film ‘The Raja Saab’ in a spectacular Sankranti surprise

In an exhilarating revelation for his fans, Prabhas has unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming project, The Raja Saab, on the festive occasion of Sankranti. Following the success of his latest release Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and the buzz around Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas continues to captivate audiences with his diverse film choices. Dressed in a black shirt and printed lungi, Prabhas exudes charm in the poster, announcing his lead role in Maruthi Dasari’s romantic-horror entertainer.

The film is set to be released in five languages – Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with Vivek Kuchibotla as the co-producer, The Raja Saab promises to be an out-and-out entertainer, presenting Prabhas in a ‘massy’ avatar.

Director Maruthi, sharing his excitement about the project, was quoted as saying, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience.”

Adding to the anticipation, Thaman S, the National Award-winning music composer, will be crafting the music for The Raja Saab. Known for hits like Ala Vaikuntapuramulo, Kick, and Brindavanam, Thaman is set to elevate the film's musical experience.

As fans eagerly await The Raja Saab, Prabhas’ much-anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 9, featuring the stellar cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.