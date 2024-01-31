Geraldine Viswanathan replaces Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri in 'Thunderbolts'

Actress Geraldine Viswanathan has joined the Thunderbolts cast, replacing Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role after the Emmy-winning The Bear star dropped out of the project due to scheduling.

Geraldine Viswanathan joins a massive ensemble cast of actors playing some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-known anti-heroes, including Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Agent Val, reports a popular media organisation.



Although specific plot details remain top secret, the movie will effectively serve as Marvel’s version of the DC’s anti-hero team the Suicide Squad, with the characters brought together to do the dirty jobs the Avengers can’t do.

As per the source, Jake Schreier is directing from a script by Eric Pearson. Since Geraldine Viswanathan’s career launched in the 2018 teen-comedy Blockers, she’s appeared opposite Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney in Bad Education, opposite Dacre Montgomery in the 2020 rom-com The Broken Hearts Gallery and opposite Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook in The Beanie Bubble.



She also starred in the comedy anthology series Miracle Workers with Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi and Karan Soni. Ayo is the second star to depart Thunderbolts in recent months; Steven Yeun left in January, telling the source that “time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it.”