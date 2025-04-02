Holland team interview: 'I am more of a character actor than a lead actor'

Nicole Kidman is known for taking on complex characters that explore different facets of human nature, and her role as Nancy Vandergroot in director Mimi Cave’s latest thriller Holland on Prime Video is no exception. Speaking about her role in the film and what drew her to it, the actor says, “I do not consider myself a lead actor or movie star. I am a character actor who loves the process of creating characters. For Holland, Mimi and I talked about how to create Nancy as a character. The accent was a huge part of it. And I think there is an innocence that I found really appealing. And then a sense of wonder, which I had not really had the chance to do.”
The film plunges viewers into a seemingly idyllic life in Holland, Michigan, where a meticulous teacher and homemaker, named Nancy, suspects that there are secrets that lie beneath the town's picturesque facade of tulips and windmills. On the intriguing juxtaposition of the setting, Kidman states, "The film is set against a backdrop that is idyllic and fantastical at the same time. This creates a great place to start a thriller." This deliberate choice of location, as director Mimi elaborates, enhances the film’s narrative and adds an element of nostalgia to it. Mimi, who recently attended a screening of Holland in Michigan, shares, “I think that it is so similar to a lot of other suburbs in the United States, but it does have something special. Holland has these wonderful traditions, such as the Tulip Time Parade and an iconic windmill. It is a slice of the past that they have really upheld. And so it is a cinematic backdrop that visually enhances the storytelling.”
The filmmaker hopes that the audience perceives Holland as a film with a classic cinematic feel. Despite this nostalgic and perhaps deceptive charm, a sense of unease begins to permeate the idyllic surface of Holland, particularly for Nancy, whose growing suspicions hint at a darker reality beneath. As her suspicions grow, Nancy embarks on a quest for the truth, drawing the attention of Dave (Gael Garcia Bernal). Bernal describes his character's connection with Nancy as immediate and profound. Speaking about the dynamics between the characters, he observes, "There is something mysterious and mesmerising, coupled with an immediate trust and simplicity. In the beginning, Dave appears somewhat lonely, unable to connect with anyone. Nancy seems to be the only person that looks at him. And then truly sees him. So there is that immediate connection.” The cast suggests that this burgeoning relationship adds another layer to the film's intricate plot.
Holland defies easy categorisation, seamlessly blending elements of thriller, comedy, and suspense. Director Mimi believes that its genre-bending approach keeps audiences engaged and guessing at every turn. Speaking to this fluidity, she says, "I think the beauty of what we are able to do now is to cross genres and resonate with various emotional touchpoints for the audience. And I think Holland is a really fun ride where viewers may find themselves laughing, then feeling scared, and ultimately on the edge of their seats."
Adding to the film's distinctive atmosphere are Nancy's carefully curated outfits. Kidman highlights how the visual language of the costumes mirrors Nancy's internal journey and the film's shifting tones. On the collaborative process with costume designer Susan Lyall and director Mimi, she notes, "Mimi has a strong idea of the colours and the way in which to use the costumes. They have a slightly restrictive feel at times, and then there is a freeing of Nancy." Beyond the thrills and twists, Holland explores relevant themes such as community and “identity being challenged”, says Bernal. The actor reflects on this aspect, stating that the film looks at how a community's identity and established structures engage with the broader world, with the ebb and flow of people creating a distinct and specific milieu.
Kidman is also a producer on Holland, a role that requires a different set of skills. However, she emphasises her commitment to the director's vision while on set. "Once I pass it over, I try to delegate to the people around me so that I am very much the actor in this situation," she explains. "I believe, and Mimi can attest to this, that it is important for the director to be the leader." Kidman’s dual role underscores her dedication to bringing compelling stories to the screen.
