Holland team interview: 'I am more of a character actor than a lead actor'

Holland defies easy categorisation, seamlessly blending elements of thriller, comedy, and suspense. Director Mimi believes that its genre-bending approach keeps audiences engaged and guessing at every turn. Speaking to this fluidity, she says, "I think the beauty of what we are able to do now is to cross genres and resonate with various emotional touchpoints for the audience. And I think Holland is a really fun ride where viewers may find themselves laughing, then feeling scared, and ultimately on the edge of their seats."

Adding to the film's distinctive atmosphere are Nancy's carefully curated outfits. Kidman highlights how the visual language of the costumes mirrors Nancy's internal journey and the film's shifting tones. On the collaborative process with costume designer Susan Lyall and director Mimi, she notes, "Mimi has a strong idea of the colours and the way in which to use the costumes. They have a slightly restrictive feel at times, and then there is a freeing of Nancy." Beyond the thrills and twists, Holland explores relevant themes such as community and “identity being challenged”, says Bernal. The actor reflects on this aspect, stating that the film looks at how a community's identity and established structures engage with the broader world, with the ebb and flow of people creating a distinct and specific milieu.