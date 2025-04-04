Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles to kick off from May 6; announces line-up

The line-up includes Sabar Bonda which is Rohan Kanawade’s debut feature and explore queer intimacy and India’s rigid norms; Raam Reddy’s The Fable helmed by Manoj Bajpayee , Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome and Deepak Dobriyal. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir is a female detective investigation on the mysterious disappearance of two boys and Rima Das’ Village Rockstars 2 is a coming of age saga which has garnered immense praise across major Festival circuits. From Margarita with a Straw’s Shonali Bose comes a documentary a Fly on the Wall co-directed by Nilesh Maniyar. Bangaldeshi filmmaker Nuhash Humayun will see the Los Angeles premiere of series DUI Shaw.

Tickets to the screenings are already open and should definitely be booked the soonest.