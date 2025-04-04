Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles to kick off from May 6; announces line-up

Movie buffs in Los Angeles are in for a visual treat with only a few days left for the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) to begin. The 23rd edition will kick off on May 6 and continue till May 10, 2025, all along showcasing the best of South Asian Cinema, curating engaging panels, expanding industry day for networking and allowing movie lovers to enjoy the best of cinema on screen. The Festival is all set to open with Varsha Bharath’s Bad Girl and conclude with Lawrence Valin’s Little Jaffna.
What to look forward to at the 23rd edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles?
Bold storytelling and showcasing emerging talents is the pivotal point of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. This year it will be held at Landmark Theatres Sunset and WGA Theatre. This year, the line-up includes South – Asian directors from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan , United States , United Kingdom , Canada and also include co-productions from places like France, Singapore and Norway. The Festival will feature 27 films including 7 narrative features, 1 documentary, 18 shorts and a two-episode screening of a series
The line-up includes Sabar Bonda which is Rohan Kanawade’s debut feature and explore queer intimacy and India’s rigid norms; Raam Reddy’s The Fable helmed by Manoj Bajpayee , Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome and Deepak Dobriyal. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir is a female detective investigation on the mysterious disappearance of two boys and Rima Das’ Village Rockstars 2 is a coming of age saga which has garnered immense praise across major Festival circuits. From Margarita with a Straw’s Shonali Bose comes a documentary a Fly on the Wall co-directed by Nilesh Maniyar. Bangaldeshi filmmaker Nuhash Humayun will see the Los Angeles premiere of series DUI Shaw.
Tickets to the screenings are already open and should definitely be booked the soonest.