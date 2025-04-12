Jaideep Ahlawat steals the spotlight with electrifying dance moves in Jewel Thief’s ‘Jaadu’

The song, sung by Raghav Chaitanya with lyrics by Kumaar and music by OAFF & Savera, has quickly become a party anthem. Kunal Kapoor also makes a stylish appearance in the video, while Saif and Jaideep’s dynamic adds a fresh layer of intrigue to the film’s build-up.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and G Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand, Jewel Thief is already being hailed as one of the most stylish thrillers of the year. And thanks to Jaadu, Jaideep Ahlawat now officially owns the dance floor too.