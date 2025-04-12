Cinema

Jaideep Ahlawat steals the spotlight with electrifying dance moves in Jewel Thief’s ‘Jaadu’

Social media has gone into overdrive with praise, calling Jaideep Ahlawat's performance ‘unexpected,’ ‘electric,’ and ‘the surprise of the year.’
Jaideep Ahlawat is known to viewers for his brooding, subtle performances in films like Raazi and shows like Paatal Lok, but his latest on-screen look is something his fans have not experienced before. In a breathtaking—and absolutely adorable—departure from his brooding persona, Jaideep won hearts on the internet with his dance performance in Jaadu, the latest track from the upcoming thriller Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s dance transformation in Jaadu is internet’s new favourite thing

Jaadu features a high-octane party setup dripping in glitz and glamour. Saif Ali Khan goes into mythic Race mode and Nikita Dutta dazzles the screen with her presence, but it's Jaideep who's the buzz. Dressed in a flashy outfit, the actor goes wild to dance with abandon, holding his own with the best of them—and sometimes outshining them.

Social media has gone into overdrive with praise, calling his performance ‘unexpected,’ ‘electric,’ and ‘the surprise of the year.’ One fan even joked, “Forget Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba; Jaideep in Jaadu is the scene-stealer.”

From gritty roles to groovy moves, Jaideep proves there’s nothing he can’t do

The song, sung by Raghav Chaitanya with lyrics by Kumaar and music by OAFF & Savera, has quickly become a party anthem. Kunal Kapoor also makes a stylish appearance in the video, while Saif and Jaideep’s dynamic adds a fresh layer of intrigue to the film’s build-up.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and G Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand, Jewel Thief is already being hailed as one of the most stylish thrillers of the year. And thanks to Jaadu, Jaideep Ahlawat now officially owns the dance floor too.

Saif Ali Khan
Jaideep Ahlawat
Jewel Thief
Jaadu

