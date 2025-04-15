Revisiting Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ through 5 most unforgettable moments

"Violence.. Violence.. Violence..I don't like it, I avoid. But Violence likes me! I can't avoid."

And just like that, KGF: Chapter 2 stormed into theatres, shattering records and redefining Indian cinema with every punch, every line, and every frame. After the thunderous success of KGF Chapter 1, Rocky Bhai returned with more power, more swagger, and more glory. The world of Kolar Gold Fields got bigger, bolder, and bloodier — and fans couldn’t get enough of the cinematic spectacle.

Even after 3 years, the gold hasn't lost its shine — it’s only gotten brighter with the recent announcement of KGF: Chapter 3. So here’s reliving the film through five iconic moments that made "Rocky Bhai" a legend and gave Indian fans a cinematic celebration they’ll never forget!