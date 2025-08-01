The twilight years of Jayanta Mahapatra

A Tale to Begin With, a documentary based on the final chapters of Mahapatra’s life, was shown at IIC recently, ahead of his death anniversary to an audience engaged with his poetry. (Mahapatra died on August 23, 2023). It borrows the title from the poet’s work of the same name. “I felt this is a string that can be followed. The film catches the poet talking about himself, and I used that as a base to shuffle between his past and present.”

Sharp of mind but frail

The project began slowly. Das, who worked in advertising in Bengaluru, had long harboured a love for cinema. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was back in his hometown in Cuttack, and he once again reached out to Mahapatra. To Das’s surprise, the poet agreed to be the subject of the film. The shoot, however, wasn’t an easy one. Mahapatra, in his nineties, had just recovered from COVID-19. “Old age was a factor,” Das explains, “but more than that, it was about being sensitive. I couldn’t film for long stretches. Some days, I had to stop filming midway, depending on how he was feeling.”

Despite physical frailty, Mahapatra was mentally sharp, and always surrounded by books. Das recalls Mahapatra phoning him to tell that he was reading Leo Tolstoy’s War And Peace. “He said that it felt different this time, and that he was able to see the context from a different perspective. Poetry, he said, kept him alive.” The film does not dig into a dramatic or chronological narrative. According to the director, it avoids voiceovers and linear storytelling. It gives a soft glimpse into Mahapatra’s days; the poet sitting under a shady tree, speaking and reciting poems at literary meets, or just quietly reading.