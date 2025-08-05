Scarlet Johansson and Adam Driver’s fight scene from Marriage Story being used to scare wolves in Oregon

The volatile fight scene between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver’s 2019 film Marriage Story, a story about a couple going through divorce, is now being used to keep the wolves away from cattle in Oregon.

Director Noah Baumbach was praised for capturing a brutally raw and intense moment in the fight scene where both the husband and the wife blame each other for the breakdown of their relationship.

According to a news report, the audio of the scene from the film is now being used to scare off wolves in order to save cattle by the United States Department of Agriculture.