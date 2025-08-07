Aubrey Plaza to headline film on American criminal Heidi Fleiss

Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza is set to star as notorious criminal Heidi Fleiss in an upcoming biographical drama film.

Aubrey Plaza to portray Heidi Fleiss

According to an entertainment news outlet, the film is titled The Heidi Fleiss Story and will mark the directorial debut of Leah Rachel, best known for creating the Netflix series Chambers.

Aubrey will play Heidi, who made headlines in the early ’90s after being exposed as the operator of what was described as the world's largest high-end prostitution ring, allegedly involving Hollywood elites, politicians and other powerful figures.