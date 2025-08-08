Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley starrer The Thursday Murder Club, to stream from August 28

Four retired individuals. Cold murder cases. And loads of life experience with which a case is solved. This is the crux of Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club which won the hearts of millions of readers globally and now is all set to be streaming on a popular OTT platform from end- August. What more, the cast of the film is as unique as is its narrative!
Directed by Chris Columbus, known for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Mrs Doubtfire, Home Alone and many more, The Thursday Murder Club has an ensemble cast. From Helen Mirren to Pierce Brosnan, from Ben Kingsley to Celia Imrie who helm the story along with supporting actors like Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Ingrid Oliver and Richard E Grant, it is an ensemble masterpiece that cannot be missed.
Coming to the actual plot of the movie, it follows four retired individuals – Elizebeth played by Mirren, Ron essayed by Brosnan, Ibrahim by Kingsley and Joyce taken over by Imrie. These four spend their post-retirement status by solving cold murder cases. However, things take a turn when there’s a murder right at their doorstep and their detection skills can no longer be just for fun, but rather for catching the real culprit.
The makers have already released the official trailer of the film which has kept many glued to it. In fact, with the movie being an adaptation of the popular novel, the audience are waiting to see how the details have been captured on screen. The cast, has time and again proven to be some of the best actors in the industry and whether they would do justice to their characters here is something only time will tell. But if you are willing to catch up with some interesting whodunit, then The Thursday Murder Club should be on your wish list.
The Thursday Murder Club will start streaming on Netflix from August 28
