Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley starrer The Thursday Murder Club, to stream from August 28

The makers have already released the official trailer of the film which has kept many glued to it. In fact, with the movie being an adaptation of the popular novel, the audience are waiting to see how the details have been captured on screen. The cast, has time and again proven to be some of the best actors in the industry and whether they would do justice to their characters here is something only time will tell. But if you are willing to catch up with some interesting whodunit, then The Thursday Murder Club should be on your wish list.

The Thursday Murder Club will start streaming on Netflix from August 28