Rukmini Vasanth joins Rishab Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1

Actor Rukmini Vasanth is set to feature alongside Rishab Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1, the makers said on Friday. Rukmini made her acting debut in 2019 with the Kannada film Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni.
She later went on to star in projects such as Baanadariyalli, Bagheera and her latest film Ace, where she acted alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, the pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to 2022’s National Award-winning Kantara, it is written, directed and fronted by Rishab.
Production banner shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle. It featured the poster from the film featuring Rukmini. The 28-year-old actor will essay the role of Kanakavathi in the film.
“Introducing @rukmini_vasanth as 'Kanakavathi' from the world #KantaraChapter1. In cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2,” read the caption of the post.
The story of Kantara was set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Kantara, which was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, went on to earn over Rs 400 crore across the globe.
It won the National Award for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and earned Rishab his first best actor National Award at the 70th National Film Awards.