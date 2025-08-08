Rukmini Vasanth joins Rishab Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1

Actor Rukmini Vasanth is set to feature alongside Rishab Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1, the makers said on Friday. Rukmini made her acting debut in 2019 with the Kannada film Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni.

Rukmini Vasanth joins cast of Kantara: Chapter 1

She later went on to star in projects such as Baanadariyalli, Bagheera and her latest film Ace, where she acted alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, the pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to 2022’s National Award-winning Kantara, it is written, directed and fronted by Rishab.

Production banner shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle. It featured the poster from the film featuring Rukmini. The 28-year-old actor will essay the role of Kanakavathi in the film.