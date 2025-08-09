My Oxford Year: Netflix vs. Novel — Here’s how it ends

My Oxford Year, the highly anticipated Netflix film adapted from a popular novel, is a story of a swooping college romance which is centered on two students whose casual fling turns into something deeper. Despite its rising numbers on the charts, the movie is making headlines for a different reason altogether. Fans have claimed that the movie has a different ending than the Julia Whelan’s Novel.

My Oxford Year: The book and the movie have two very different endings — Here’s what to know

The film revolves around a young American graduate student Anna played by Sofia Carson who travels to England to fulfil her dream of studying at the renowned University of Oxford. Soon, in an unexpected twist of events, an unwise affair churns up between her and her Oxford professor Jamie, played by Corey Mylchreest. What started off as a fling at first turns into a deep bond between the two.

The major plot difference between the book and the film lies in the ending, though both versions leave fans equally devastated. In the movie, Anna discovers that Jamie has been hiding the fact that he has terminal cancer. He refuses further treatment, believing it to be futile, which adds a layer of tragedy to their love story. At the end, she lies near her beloved’s deathbed and emotionally talks about their dream of visiting Europe.