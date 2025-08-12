Aabeer Gulaal set for global release in 75+ countries, blocked in India after Pahalgam attack

Months after its India release was stalled following the Pahalgam terror attack, romantic drama movie Aabeer Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is now set to hit overseas screens on August 29.

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback delayed in India, Aabeer Gulaal goes global

A source close to the film said the movie, which was earlier titled Abir Gulaal, will release in theatres in over 75 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

“Aabeer Gulaal will be releasing on August 29 worldwide except India. It is releasing in 75+ countries like UK, UAE, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand,” the source told PTI.

In the UK, the film will be distributed by Indian Stories Limited.

The movie, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, was slated for release in India on May 9 but found itself at the centre of a huge controversy in the aftermath of April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, in which 26 people lost their lives.

Many trade organisations, including All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE), reiterated their call for a ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry.

The release of the film, which would have marked Fawad's comeback to Bollywood, was cancelled.