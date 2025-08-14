Let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone: Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr urge fans ahead of release

NTR Jr echoed his co-star’s request, saying, “When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time.”

“Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone.. we are counting on you,” he added.

In this sequel to the 2019 film War, Hrithik will reprise his role as Kabir, a RAW agent. In War 2, rogue agent Kabir will battle elite operative Vikram, played by NTR Jr in a global chase. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and is part of the YRF Spy verse. The film will also feature Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in major roles.