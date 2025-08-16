Devi Chowdhurani teaser becomes the first Indian film unveiled at Times Square

Prosenjit Chatterjee says, "Today my heart swells with pride. On our Independence Day, the teaser of the film Devi Chowdhrani, the story of India's first rebellion for freedom penned by the great, late Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, is lighting up the iconic Times Square, this incredible Indo-UK venture is our tribute to the courage and spirit of our people and very soon the world will witness it.”

Subhrajit's magnum opus not only boasts an ensemble cast with Srabanti helming the story, but also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Darshana Banik, Bibtriti Chatterjee and many other notable faces from the Bengali film industry. One can vouch for unforgettable music lent by maestro Bickram Ghosh.