Devi Chowdhurani teaser becomes the first Indian film unveiled at Times Square

It was just a few days ago that the teaser of National award-winning filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra’s next directorial Devi Chowdhurani dropped its teaser. Following the days of the same, the movie records another iconic moment as the teaser plays at Times Square, amidst the Indian Independence Day celebrations. What makes it more impactful is that the narrative is about India’s first rebellion for independence and that too led by women, who is most parts of the Indian Independence Struggle have become forgotten heroes.
Devi Chowdhurani has been creating history since it was announced. Not only is the first Indian movie to receive the official Indo-UK co-production status by both the governments, it is also the first ever Indian film unveiling on Independence Day at the Times Square.
Legendary actor Prosenjit Chatterjee essays the role of Bhavani Pathak, a rebel while Srabanti Chatterjee steps in as Devi Chowdhurani. The movie has been making quite a buzz heightening its release and the teaser launch on August 13 with unforgettable cinematography, moving performances, and an unapologetic spirit of patriotism merged well with the spirit of Indian Independence.
Prosenjit Chatterjee says, "Today my heart swells with pride. On our Independence Day, the teaser of the film Devi Chowdhrani, the story of India's first rebellion for freedom penned by the great, late Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, is lighting up the iconic Times Square, this incredible Indo-UK venture is our tribute to the courage and spirit of our people and very soon the world will witness it.”
Subhrajit's magnum opus not only boasts an ensemble cast with Srabanti helming the story, but also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Darshana Banik, Bibtriti Chatterjee and many other notable faces from the Bengali film industry. One can vouch for unforgettable music lent by maestro Bickram Ghosh.
Srabanti says, “It is extremely exciting for us that the teaser of our upcoming film Devi Chowdhurani (Bandit Queen of Bengal) will be showcased on the prestigious Times Square billboards in New York, throughout the Indian Independence Day, 2025. The film is slated for worldwide release this autumn around Durga Pujo 2025”.
Devi Chowdhurani will hit the theatres during Durga Puja this year.
