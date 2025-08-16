War 2 box office: A slow start and a spectacular turnaround

But Day 2 turned the tide. Taking advantage of the national holiday, War 2 also witnessed a huge jump, adding a whopping ₹56.5 crore to its collections. Its overall domestic collection thus stood at more than ₹108 crore. The Hindi version of the film was especially good on Friday, collecting around ₹40 crore and having an overall occupancy rate of 51.52 percent. Regional circuits also registered good numbers, with Chennai seeing a record 94.75 percent occupancy.

This impressive second day has not only saved the movie’s first-day performance but also placed it ahead of its box office competitor, Rajinikanth’s Coolie. While Coolie ruled the first day, War 2 took over on Day 2, since Coolie experienced a sharp decline in its collections.

Produced on an alleged budget of more than ₹300 crore, War 2 must keep going to be counted as a box office success. The two-day box office collection of the film has already gone past that of its franchise film, and the substantial collection on Day 2 indicates it’s well ahead of a hit run.