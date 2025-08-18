Bollywood film unit hit by food poisoning in Leh, over 100 members admitted to hospital

A Bollywood film unit shooting in Ladakh was hit by food poisoning and over 100 members of the unit were admitted to a hospital in Leh, officials said on Monday.

“Over 100 workers of a Bollywood film crew were hospitalised in Leh after a suspected case of food poisoning late Sunday evening,” officials confirmed on Monday

The workers of the film unit were engaged in the shooting of an upcoming film when several of them suddenly developed severe abdominal pain, vomiting and headache. They were immediately rushed to the Sajal Narbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh, where doctors said it was a case of mass food poisoning.

An official said that nearly 600 people had meals at the location before the incident occurred. “Food samples have been collected for detailed analysis to identify the cause,” the official added. The hospital authorities said the situation was brought under control after an urgent mobilisation of staff from all departments.

“We managed the patient rush effectively. The police also stepped in to regulate the overcrowded emergency ward and prevent panic,” a senior doctor said.