Guy Pearce eyes Rupert Murdoch role in upcoming biopic, Ink

Actor Guy Pearce is reportedly in talks to play media mogul Rupert Murdoch in filmmaker Danny Boyle’s upcoming biographical film Ink. Sinners star Jack O’Connell is also in discussion to play Larry Lamb, the late editor of The Sun, a UK-based tabloid, a news publication reported.

Based on the play of the same name by James Graham, the production was brought to Broadway, where it received two Tony awards and much critical acclaim. The film will chronicle Rupert’s purchase of The Sun in 1969, when it was a relatively struggling publication. Rupert hires Lamb to revive the sinking ship.