Saba Azad and Soni Razdan bring the story of Padma Shri Raj Begum alive in Songs of Paradise

Cinema is often said to be reflection of the society and with time, it has brought to the forefront the stories of real-life icons from the community. From Sam Bahadur to Mary Kom, the audience is seeing a wide range of stories retelling the personal journeys and struggles of people who are known for their distinguished achievements. This time around, director Danish Renzu brings to the forefront a crucial voice from Kashmir. His film Songs of Paradise will soon be premiering on a leading OTT platform and what more, it has a series of remarkable actors in its ensemble.
Helming the project on their shoulders are Soni Razdan and Saba Azad who play the titular character Noor Begum. The character has been inspired by the Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum from Kashmir who was the first female voice of Radio Kashmir. Both Razdan and Azad play her in different eras. Along with them, Songs of Paradise also feature Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina and Lillete Dubey. The movie is a heartwarming story which encompasses music, struggles, defiance, emotion and the triumph against all odds of the first playback singer from the state. Her story not only defines a culturally prominent moment in history but also serves as an inspiration for several others to dream and achieve their dreams.
Danish Renzu, director and writer of the film adds “Songs of Paradise tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines. It is the story of a woman who dared to dream when dreaming itself was an unspoken taboo. Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast.”
Renzu brings this poignant tale to the global fingertips by releasing it on OTT. What more it features some of the best actors of the time! While Razdan is seen in far and few movies of late, her choice of roles and the stories that they portray are unparalleled. It would be interesting to see how both Azad and Razdan, two very capable actors with distinct styles, adapt to Raj Begum’s shoes and maintain character continuity in the movie.
Songs of Paradise will premiere on Prime Video on August 29
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.