Saba Azad and Soni Razdan bring the story of Padma Shri Raj Begum alive in Songs of Paradise

Helming the project on their shoulders are Soni Razdan and Saba Azad who play the titular character Noor Begum. The character has been inspired by the Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum from Kashmir who was the first female voice of Radio Kashmir. Both Razdan and Azad play her in different eras. Along with them, Songs of Paradise also feature Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina and Lillete Dubey. The movie is a heartwarming story which encompasses music, struggles, defiance, emotion and the triumph against all odds of the first playback singer from the state. Her story not only defines a culturally prominent moment in history but also serves as an inspiration for several others to dream and achieve their dreams.

Danish Renzu, director and writer of the film adds “Songs of Paradise tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines. It is the story of a woman who dared to dream when dreaming itself was an unspoken taboo. Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast.”