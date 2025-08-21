Narcos star Wagner Moura to receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

The Zurich Film Festival will honour Narcos star Wagner Moura with the prestigious Golden Eye Award. The festival will run from September 25 to October 5 this year.

The Brazilian star was also bestowed with the best actor award at Cannes Film Festival this year for his performance in The Secret Agent by Kleber Mendonça Filho. Moura, more known internationally for his portrayal of drug overlord Pablo Escobar in the hit Netflix series Narcos, said he was “deeply honored” to receive the Golden Eye Award.

“Thank you to the Zurich Film Festival for recognizing my work in Kleber Mendonça Filho’s truly beautiful and important Brazilian film The Secret Agent. I am humbled to be in the company of those who have received this award and I’m very proud to share the film with the Zurich festival audience in person this September,” he added.