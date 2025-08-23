Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan brings Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar back together

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have started work on their new film Haiwaan in Kochi. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and will also be shot in Ooty and Mumbai. The film reunites Saif and Akshay after almost 17 years. Their last film together, Tashan, came out in 2008 and many remember it more for its look than its plot.

Cameras roll on Saif–Akshay film Haiwaan

Akshay posted a short Instagram video from day one. He held the clapboard while Saif and Priyadarshan traded light jibes. The mood read as old friends meeting again rather than a formal shoot. The clip lasted only a few seconds but drew a warm response online.