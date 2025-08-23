Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan brings Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar back together

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have started work on their new film Haiwaan in Kochi. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and will also be shot in Ooty and Mumbai. The film reunites Saif and Akshay after almost 17 years. Their last film together, Tashan, came out in 2008 and many remember it more for its look than its plot.
Akshay posted a short Instagram video from day one. He held the clapboard while Saif and Priyadarshan traded light jibes. The mood read as old friends meeting again rather than a formal shoot. The clip lasted only a few seconds but drew a warm response online.
Haiwaan also links back to Malayalam cinema. Haiwaan adapts the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which starring Mohanlal. Priyadarshan directed Oppam and will also direct the Hindi adaptation. And since he has worked with both Saif and Akshay at different stages of their careers, this reunion feels more than a simple casting choice. In July, Priyadarshan had dropped a hint. He posted a photo of Saif and Akshay at Lord’s during the India v England Test. The picture sparked rumours and kept fans guessing until the shoot began. That photo set off talk about a possible reunion. Now the confirmation is here with cameras finally rolling.
Saif and Akshay have not shared details about their parts. The title points to a darker story, not the comedies Priyadarshan is known for. The Kochi sets kept strict security. Only a few short photos and clips have surfaced so far.
For fans, the real attraction is the pairing itself. Two actors who have shared the screen before, now returning with more experience behind them. It may not just be about nostalgia but also about how they fit into today’s action landscape.
Filming began in Kochi. More updates will follow in the coming weeks but for now, Haiwaan draws attention because it reunites Saif, Akshay and Priyadarshan. That trio alone keeps people talking, even without plot details.
