Saiyami Kher joins Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan as Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite

Saiyami Kher has joined the star-studded list of Priyadarshan’s much-delayed project, Haiwaan. This project featuring Bollywood titans Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan has gone on the floors in Kochi and is already creating a lot of buzz.

Haiwaan marks an important teaming of artistes, not just because it brings together Saiyami with the popular three — Akshay, Saif, and Priyadarshan — for the first time, but also because it brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back in front of the cameras, 17 years since they were last seen together on screen in Tashan. Sources inform that the shoot is already going at full pace in Kochi.

Speaking of her excitement to work on the project, Saiyami Kher says, “Stepping on to the sets of Haiwaan has been an immersive experience in the best possible way. I still remember being that little girl sitting in the theatre in wonder, seeing Akshay sir redefine action and giggling uncontrollably at Saif sir’s breezy comedy timing in films which were a part of our growing up... I never thought back then that someday, I would be on a set with the actual people whose movies helped to create a desire within me for films in the first place.”

She adds, “I still find it difficult to believe, and have to constantly keep reminding myself that it is real. These are artistes I have looked up to, as an audience, and now I’m sharing the frame with them! And of course Priyan sir... To me, he is not just a director; he is a great storyteller who has presented us with some of the most iconic films. To be under his vision is something I will always be grateful for. His films have played a vital role in igniting in me a passion for films. And now to be working on his set feels like life has come a full circle!”