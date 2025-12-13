Aalisha Panwar on Vinny Ki Kitaab: ‘It’s a journey every woman will relate to’

Actress Aalisha Panwar, a familiar face on Indian television, thanks to Ishq Mein Marjawan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, and Kumkum Bhagya, steps into bold new territory with Vinny Ki Kitaab. The six-episode drama, now streaming on Hungama OTT, showcases Aalisha in a striking new avatar alongside an ensemble cast featuring Abhishek Kapoor, Sanjay Gangnani, Mansi Jain, and Afreen Alvi.
Set in a small-town milieu, the series follows Vinny, a reticent woman whose private journal becomes a repository of her deepest desires, until those secrets surface and begin to unravel her life in unexpected ways. Indulge catches up with Aalisha for a quick chat.
So, what drew her to Vinny Ki Kitaab? “The core of this story lies in its human-centric, deeply emotional journey. We explore how life treats Vinny, how people around her respond to her, and how she reacts to those circumstances. Her choices, consequences, and vulnerabilities are all layered with honesty. Every girl and every woman will relate to Vinny because her journey reflects the emotional reality so many of us go through. We begin life innocent, bubbly, and full of dreams and fantasies, some of which we are even ashamed to admit, not because they’re wrong, but because society makes us feel they are. Even if you’re married, even if you have a loving and emotionally available husband, you can still have your own private desires and fantasies, and that’s completely normal.”
She adds, “Vinny represents strength. After marriage and after facing challenges, she finds the courage to rebuild her life and career. Her transformation is a complete 180—from vulnerability to self-respect, from confusion to clarity. It’s a long, beautiful emotional journey that many women will see themselves in.”
How did she prepare for the bold avatar? “Honestly, the preparation wasn’t very difficult because I connected with the story almost instantly. Being a woman helped. I’ve observed similar emotions in people around me, and as actors, we’re naturally very observant. Portraying Vinny, therefore, felt organic and instinctive. While the platform may be different, the commitment to honesty in performance remains the same.”
The actress, who is chuffed to bits after working with the cast and crew, says, “The experience was wonderful. Everyone—from the cast to the crew—was extremely warm and welcoming. The producers and director made me feel very comfortable, which allowed me to perform freely. Since this was my second project with the team, it already felt like home. One of my favourite memories is from our shoot in Kasauli, where the story is set. It was such a beautiful place to work in. My parents visited me during the shoot, and my mom brought homemade food for the entire team. Everyone got to meet them, making it a truly heartfelt and wholesome moment—definitely one of my most cherished memories.”
Looking back at her decade-long journey, which role has been the hardest road to hoe? “My TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan will always be very close to my heart, as it was my first major launch as a lead, and I also played a double role. I learned so much from that experience. After that, Vinny Ki Kitaab is extremely special because it marks my debut in the OTT world. It’s a new milestone for me. Each role comes with its own challenges, but if I had to pick one, it would be Ishq Mein Marjawan. I played a protagonist, an antagonist, and even a third-layered character at one point. Balancing all those shades was tough, but incredibly rewarding.”
The actress had once expressed that she likes surprises and not pre-decided roles. How does this approach influence her project choices? “I have desires like anyone else. Sometimes I wish for a strong role, maybe even one in uniform, like a police officer or CBI agent. But I also love surprises and prefer to go with the flow. For instance, I wasn’t actively looking for OTT work and didn’t take a break from TV waiting for a web project. One day, I received an unexpected call for Vinny Ki Kitaab , and I feel truly blessed and grateful.”
Have OTT platforms changed opportunities for actors compared to traditional TV? “Practically speaking, OTT has opened doors but also increased competition, with so many actors now in the space. But, as an actor, the platform doesn’t matter to me—my job is to entertain the audience. As long as I’m comfortable with the boldness, believe in the story, and feel convinced about the character, I’m happy to be a part of it. Whether it’s TV or OTT, storytelling always comes first.”
