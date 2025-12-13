Aalisha Panwar on Vinny Ki Kitaab: ‘It’s a journey every woman will relate to’

How did she prepare for the bold avatar? “Honestly, the preparation wasn’t very difficult because I connected with the story almost instantly. Being a woman helped. I’ve observed similar emotions in people around me, and as actors, we’re naturally very observant. Portraying Vinny, therefore, felt organic and instinctive. While the platform may be different, the commitment to honesty in performance remains the same.”

The actress, who is chuffed to bits after working with the cast and crew, says, “The experience was wonderful. Everyone—from the cast to the crew—was extremely warm and welcoming. The producers and director made me feel very comfortable, which allowed me to perform freely. Since this was my second project with the team, it already felt like home. One of my favourite memories is from our shoot in Kasauli, where the story is set. It was such a beautiful place to work in. My parents visited me during the shoot, and my mom brought homemade food for the entire team. Everyone got to meet them, making it a truly heartfelt and wholesome moment—definitely one of my most cherished memories.”

Looking back at her decade-long journey, which role has been the hardest road to hoe? “My TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan will always be very close to my heart, as it was my first major launch as a lead, and I also played a double role. I learned so much from that experience. After that, Vinny Ki Kitaab is extremely special because it marks my debut in the OTT world. It’s a new milestone for me. Each role comes with its own challenges, but if I had to pick one, it would be Ishq Mein Marjawan. I played a protagonist, an antagonist, and even a third-layered character at one point. Balancing all those shades was tough, but incredibly rewarding.”

The actress had once expressed that she likes surprises and not pre-decided roles. How does this approach influence her project choices? “I have desires like anyone else. Sometimes I wish for a strong role, maybe even one in uniform, like a police officer or CBI agent. But I also love surprises and prefer to go with the flow. For instance, I wasn’t actively looking for OTT work and didn’t take a break from TV waiting for a web project. One day, I received an unexpected call for Vinny Ki Kitaab , and I feel truly blessed and grateful.”

Have OTT platforms changed opportunities for actors compared to traditional TV? “Practically speaking, OTT has opened doors but also increased competition, with so many actors now in the space. But, as an actor, the platform doesn’t matter to me—my job is to entertain the audience. As long as I’m comfortable with the boldness, believe in the story, and feel convinced about the character, I’m happy to be a part of it. Whether it’s TV or OTT, storytelling always comes first.”

