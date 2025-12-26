Director Avijit Senn is back with Projapoti 2 with Dev, Mithun Chakraborty, Anumegha, and Idhika Paul

A

The word family is very important to me. I am a family man and very close to my parents, as are Atanu and Dev. Family dynamics do change at different times due to different reasons. But the responsibility of keeping a balance lie within the family members. We have to be mature enough and think deeply to keep relationships balanced. I go back to my roots. If I off-root myself, then that can be a concern. The same reflects in our stories, narratives, characters and situations. Working in television has also helped. When we work on reality shows, we meet the common people and interact with them. That helps us to learn a lot about people, and we try to stitch these into our characters and stories, on screen.