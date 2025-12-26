Koel Mallick opens up about playing Mitin Mashi in her Christmas release
From chasing a gang of kidnappers to having a face-off with animal poachers, Pragyaparamita Mukherjee, alias Mitin Mashi, has done it all. As Tollywood diva Koel Mallick steps into Mitin Mashi’s shoes the third time, with Ekti Khunir Sondhane Mitin, we catch up with her on reprising the role, reflecting on her 22 years in the industry, and how her choice and portrayal of roles bring along a social impact.
Excerpts:
How does the narrative of Mitin Mashi progress?
This story has been adapted from Suchitra Bhattacharya’s novel Megher Pore Megh. Mitin gets a call that somebody’s husband is missing, and then we come to know that he has been murdered. One can see Kolkata very beautifully on the screens. North Calcutta has got a charm which is still so pure and intact, so we have shot quite a bit there.
Does the latest movie shift audience-base from children to adults?
So, Suchitra Bhattacharya had written several parts of Mitin Mashi. Some were for children while some for adults or older kids. This particular novel, from where the movie has been adapted falls under the older / adult audience bracket. The first Mitin Mashi was about the story of a child being kidnapped was written and presented for the children. But this installment is for a slightly older audience and children since there is murder and bloodshed.
Even though women possess all the qualities of being a detective, why don’t we see female detectives on screen so often?
It is because if you look at the Indian population ratio, there’s a huge difference between male and female. But even in Byomkesh, Satyabati has been a strong part of the investigation. I’m hopeful that such stories will be written in future. When we started with Mitin Mashi we did not really think that we will continue with the franchise. For us, when the first film was a blockbuster, we got the confidence of making more Mitin Mashi’s down the line. For this movie I can say this is far more enticing and gripping because there’s a lot of complexities and mind games. If there are a lot of mind games in an investigation then the audience also gets into the zone of being investigative with their approach. Unknowingly, the audience is also getting engaged with the investigator on screen while unraveling a certain mystery.
Mitin Mashi is a leading Bengali franchise with a female detective. Does this strike as a responsibility, after three successful films, to keep going ahead with a woman detective?
Definitely, that is true. But in the first place, I had a major problem when I was doing the film with the term female detective. I was like detective is a neutral term. How is this neutral term being given a female version? It doesn’t have any gender-specific term. A detective has to do with the grey matter that you have. It’s about brainwork and courage. Mitin comes in as a winner. She is not at all vulnerable. She has a very strong sixth sense. Along with that, she’s got wisdom and sharpness. Since she’s a homemaker, she has got that softness and a caring nature.
When you look back at your 22 years journey, how do you reflect?
I would want a few films to remain. I have a huge hunger for good script, content, and roles through which I will be able to contribute something to the society. I feel cinema has got the magic of somehow putting in a thought within the audience about introspection. For instance, when I did Sharthopor, I said many times that even if two out of ten people can think about the issues we addressed, it would mean a lot. I was fortunate where I got a script like Sharthopor. The same goes for Mitin Mashi, which is a very motivating and inspiring story representing many women and men as well. Her husband Partho is very supportive, and because of that, she doesn’t have to struggle within the house. Marriage is about companionship. It’s not about being together. It’s about helping each other through the journey of life.