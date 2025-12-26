Koel Mallick opens up about playing Mitin Mashi in her Christmas release

A

It is because if you look at the Indian population ratio, there’s a huge difference between male and female. But even in Byomkesh, Satyabati has been a strong part of the investigation. I’m hopeful that such stories will be written in future. When we started with Mitin Mashi we did not really think that we will continue with the franchise. For us, when the first film was a blockbuster, we got the confidence of making more Mitin Mashi’s down the line. For this movie I can say this is far more enticing and gripping because there’s a lot of complexities and mind games. If there are a lot of mind games in an investigation then the audience also gets into the zone of being investigative with their approach. Unknowingly, the audience is also getting engaged with the investigator on screen while unraveling a certain mystery.