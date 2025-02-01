Parambrata Chattopadhyay opens up on directing Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen in 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar'
As actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s much-awaited movie, Ei Raat Tomar Amar starring veteran actor-directors Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen gets a grand release today, we speak to him about the process of directing the movie and bringing together two legendary actors to create a narrative where time stands still.
Excerpts:
What was the inspiration behind the narrative?
I was introduced to a young aspiring writer by a dear friend in Mumbai. My friend told me that the young man had a script about a septuagenarian couple and that piqued my interest and I gave it a read. I thought it was a great idea because the couple has spent almost 50 long years at this age, when everything is quite momentary. Also, I have always been interested in interpersonal dynamics and how the ideas of relationships change over time.
How did you approach the subject?
I think I connect with older people more than people of my age. Their problems, political views, etc. make them very fascinating. Also ,they have witnessed a time that I haven’t seen. So, it is the story of two people, of one night, on their 50th anniversary and how they look back at their lives. Love has a lot of meanings and assumes different dimensions as a relationship matures. What increases is the companionship and what remains is this incredible half a century, memories, and more.
What were the reactions of Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen, when you took the script to them?
Anjan da thought it was a great idea but wanted to listen to it once again after we worked upon it further. Rina di [ Aparna] was very specific about what more it needed. So, I re-worked and took it again. On the second attempt, Anjan da thought it was fantastic but Rina di thought it needed to be more hard-hitting. Also, both of them were keen on going through workshops and I knew what I was signing up for.
How was it directing the two, given that they are also actor-directors?
I take a bit of pride in saying that I’m very precise in my directions. Anjan da is a person whose opinions would come before the shoot would begin. Rina di remains more of a director while she’s acting. But that only adds to the film. But most of all it was euphoria seeing them together on-screen because it’s the most performance heavy film that I have made.