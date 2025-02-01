Parambrata Chattopadhyay opens up on directing Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen in 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar'
Parambrata Chattopadhyay Photo by Sourav Banerjee
Parambrata Chattopadhyay opens up on directing Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen in 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar'

The highly anticipated cinema releases today
Published on

As actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s much-awaited movie, Ei Raat Tomar Amar starring veteran actor-directors Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen gets a grand release today, we speak to him about the process of directing the movie and bringing together two legendary actors to create a narrative where time stands still.

Excerpts:

Q

What was the inspiration behind the narrative?

A

I was introduced to a young aspiring writer by a dear friend in Mumbai. My friend told me that the young man had a script about a septuagenarian couple and that piqued my interest and I gave it a read. I thought it was a great idea because the couple has spent almost 50 long years at this age, when everything is quite momentary. Also, I have always been interested in interpersonal dynamics and how the ideas of relationships change over time.

Q

How did you approach the subject?

A

I think I connect with older people more than people of my age. Their problems, political views, etc. make them very fascinating. Also ,they have witnessed a time that I haven’t seen. So, it is the story of two people, of one night, on their 50th anniversary and how they look back at their lives. Love has a lot of meanings and assumes different dimensions as a relationship matures. What increases is the companionship and what remains is this incredible half a century, memories, and more.

Q

What were the reactions of Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen, when you took the script to them?

A

Anjan da thought it was a great idea but wanted to listen to it once again after we worked upon it further. Rina di [ Aparna] was very specific about what more it needed. So, I re-worked and took it again. On the second attempt, Anjan da thought it was fantastic but Rina di thought it needed to be more hard-hitting. Also, both of them were keen on going through workshops and I knew what I was signing up for.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay opens up on directing Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen in 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar'
Q

How was it directing the two, given that they are also actor-directors?

A

I take a bit of pride in saying that I’m very precise in my directions. Anjan da is a person whose opinions would come before the shoot would begin. Rina di remains more of a director while she’s acting. But that only adds to the film. But most of all it was euphoria seeing them together on-screen because it’s the most performance heavy film that I have made.

