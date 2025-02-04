These two documentaries explore the human and environmental costs of development

Development is often viewed as the cornerstone of nation-building, driving progress through manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture. However, what happens when this progress comes at the expense of those living on the margins? When growth is measured solely by economic expansion, the stories of those displaced and forgotten often go unnoticed. Two films recently screened at Shiv Nadar University in Delhi NCR bring these untold stories to light—Chitrangada Choudhury’s Seed Stories and Ajay T.G. 's Koi Chand Bhi Nahin (There Is No Moon) serve as powerful commentaries on the human and environmental costs of progress.

“What really is the definition of development? To understand its impact, you must experience the pain firsthand. Imagine the house where you were born and grew up, completely destroyed. Your family lying amidst the rubble. What would you feel at that moment?" asks filmmaker and Chhattisgarh-based activist, Ajay T.G. This sense of loss is at the heart of Koi Chand Bhi Nahin, a 28-minute film that highlights the devastating effects of mining in the coalfield operated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), where homes have been demolished and fertile agricultural land has been seized in the name of development. The film alternates between glossy, pro-development narratives from the Chhattisgarh ministry and the grim counter-narratives from activists and an Adivasi family.