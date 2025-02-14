Exclusive: Junaid Khan gets candid about his latest film ‘Loveyapa’
Traversing through the sentiments of love and chaos caused by technology is the fresh romantic-comedy Loveyapa starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The movie which is running in theatres now, sees Junaid in a fresh avatar after the critical success of his debut Maharaj, and is a perfect fit for all the date-movies for Valentine’s Day. We catch up with Junaid on his role and the nuances of romance in the modern age.
Excerpts:
Take us through your character for ‘Loveyapa’.
I think that Gaurav is quite far away from my real personality. He is outgoing and an extrovert. He is a Delhi boy who doubles down to hide his insecurities. I am glad I got the opportunity to play him. I feel the best part of the job of an actor is that we get the opportunity to live vicariously through others.
We have seen your brilliant performance in the critically successful Maharaj. What prompted you to take up a more contemporary role this time?
I feel I get attracted to stories more than roles or characters. I really loved the original film Love Today. I think the premise of the phone exchange is very strong and keeps you hooked. And I was very excited to work with Advait and the whole team.
If you could exchange your phone with another celebrity, who would it be and why?
I would like to exchange phones with Khushi [ Kapoor]. Maybe that way I might learn a little more about Instagram beyond the regular tuitions she is giving me through these promotions.
What does true love signify to you?
Trust, communication, a sense of humour, and being able to grow individually, and together.
What are the common mistakes youngsters tend to make in love today?
I feel that we often put ourselves as the barriers to love. Our film has no big bad villain keeping true lovers apart, instead, it shows us how often we are the ones that are standing in the way of love and our own happiness.
In an age of wearing masks and hiding behind social media, how does one find true love?
I don’t really know how to answer that question since I’m not on social media. I feel like we have always been wearing masks, I don’t think it's new thing only on social media. As actors, we get to do it for a living. Connections deepen over time with communication and trust.
How difficult is it for individuals in the glamour industry to know whether it’s true love or the other person is in for beauty and looks?
I don’t think it’s any different from any other industry. People connect for lots of reasons and I don’t think all of them can be put in words. I think when you know its love, you know it’s love.
What is your idea of a perfect date?
A quiet evening in