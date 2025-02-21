Prosenjit Chatterjee set to reprise his role as ‘Kakababu’

Prosenjit Chatterjee won hearts of children and elders alike with his portrayal of Kakababu in the franchise. He is back again as the titular character in the next movie - Vijaynagar’er Hirey where Chandrasish Ray takes over the director's chair.
Prosenjit Chatterjee set to return as Kakababu under the direction of Chandrasish Ray
The mahurat of Vijaynagar’er Hirey which took place recently saw the presence of Chatterjee along with other cast and crew members. Chatterjee won hearts with his portrayal of Raja Roy Chowdhury aka Kakababu which was adapted from novels by Sunil Gangopadhyay. Srijit Mukherji had directed its first three installments namely - Mishawr Rawhoshyo (2013), Yeti Obhijaan (2017) and Kakababur Protyaborton (2022).
A collaboration between SVF and Nideas Creations & Productions, the upcoming instalment will see shift in the director’s chair bringing in a fresh lens and creativity to the adaptation. Like the previous movies, here too, Kakababu is expected to head out to an adventure with his beloved nephew, an adventure fused in history and unforeseen twists. Prosenjit exuded charisma and depth to the character of kakababu which remains one of its best roles till date.
Glimpses from the mahurat also hints at the presence of Satyam Bhattacharya best known for his role in Ballabhpurer Roopkotha (2022). While not much has been revealed about the storyline or the fact that whether Aryann Bhowmik will also reprise his role as Shontu (kakababu’s nephew) or not, the movie is expected to go on floors soon bringing a fresh take to the franchise.