Prosenjit Chatterjee set to reprise his role as ‘Kakababu’

Glimpses from the mahurat also hints at the presence of Satyam Bhattacharya best known for his role in Ballabhpurer Roopkotha (2022). While not much has been revealed about the storyline or the fact that whether Aryann Bhowmik will also reprise his role as Shontu (kakababu’s nephew) or not, the movie is expected to go on floors soon bringing a fresh take to the franchise.