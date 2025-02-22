Cinema

Maharani is back! Huma Qureshi's web show set for its 4th season

After three successful seasons, Huma Qureshi's Maharani Season 4 has all our hopes high.
Huma Qureshi returns to the sets of Maharani season 4
Huma Qureshi returns to the sets of Maharani season 4Instagram
Maharani is back. After three successful seasons, the versatile Huma Qureshi is back to the sets of Maharani for its fourth season. The actor too to Instagram to post the share a glimpse as she walks into sprawling, opulent set.

The actor, full of gratitude and love, shared, "It is time for Season 4 !!! Team #Maharani is backkkkk Clicked by my producer sahiba @dkh09
Thank you dear audience for all the love ..#gratitude #love Upwards & Onwards"

Industry friends applaud Huma Qureshi for Maharani

While Farah Khan wrote, "Congratulations babe", Huma's former co-actors like Avantika Dassani, Tanya Desai and Sandeep Goyat was all excited for the new season.

Huma Qureshi returns to the sets of Maharani season 4
Huma Qureshi wraps ‘Gulabi’: A tale of female empowerment set in Ahmedabad

Maharani is a fictional story, loosely based on the political scene in Bihar and the reign of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Huma Qureshi plays Rani Bharti, who is a homemaker and the wife of Bihar's chief minister Bheema, played by Sohum Shah. All she cares about is her house and her husband to being the CM of a state is a journey in itself.

In the last season, the audience sees Rani finding herself unjustly imprisoned for three long years. Navin Kumar grabs the CM seat. With Bheema Bharti eliminated, the blame falls on Rani and a chilling tale of vengeance unfolds. With a fantastic storyline as this, the audience is surely all excited about the next season and are waiting with bated breaths.

Huma Qureshi returns to the sets of Maharani season 4
Huma Qureshi’s 'Bayaan' selected for Busan International Film Festival 2024

More in kitty

Huma Qureshi has a few films in the kitty as well. While one like Bayaan is travelling across film festivals, where she plays a cop; Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, alongside Huma, and Gulabi, about which the actor seems to be extremely excited.

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi starts shooting for Maharani Season 4
Maharani Season 4

