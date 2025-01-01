Bengali superstar Dev announces next venture 'Raghu Dakaat'

As one rings in the New Year, fans of Bengali actor Dev can hold back no joys as he announces his next venture, Raghu Dakaat, all set to release this Durga Puja. The makers and the actor made the special announcement through a poster on their respective social media. Raghu Dakaat marks the collaboration of Dev with director Dhrubo Banerjee with whom the actor has previously collaborated from the sports drama Golondaaj.

From the announcement poster-drop, one can see a quick glimpse of the character who is all garbed in dark clothes and a veil with only his eyes and forehead visible. His face is smeared with ashed while the notable red tilak lines his forehead; and his unwavering gaze makes all stop and see the poster carefully.