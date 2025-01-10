Actors Soham Majumdar and Ditipriya Roy chat with us about their just-released movie 'Pataligunjer Putul Khela'

A

Soham: She has experienced much more life than I have. She has been running up and down with the work that she has been doing from a very early age. In a way, she is my senior. I got to learn a lot about the craft and the industry at large from her. Energy is my middle name so I am sure I irritated her with that pretty often. But she was very patient with me and the kind of processes that I go through. We had a lot of fun developing the characters together while we attended workshops. I think those helped us build chemistry.

Ditipriya: He’s very energetic. It was fun working with him and the entire team. He’s very vivacious as a person. I am an introvert and he is very much outgoing. I like that about him. But yes I had to be patient with his jokes. He thinks that he is cracking the best jokes but he isn’t.