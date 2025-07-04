Aamir Khan’s look from Rajinikanth’s Coolie revealed

The makers have recently dropped the first look of Aamir Khan from Coolie. The poster, which is in Black and White shows Khan standing in a ruggedly handsome look smoking a pipe. He has a golden watch on his left hand and a thin chain around his neck. He sports a black vest and spectacles.

Aamir Khan has always been very open to experimenting with his looks for his films. Whether it is playing a college-going guy next door in 3 Idiots, or a ruggedly macho look for Ghajini or a pot-bellied, bodybuilding father in Dangal, the man has done it all. His fans are eager to see him step into the character of Dahaa. While not much is revealed about his personality in the movie, his look-drop has gifted high hopes to his fans. Coolie also stars Pooja Hedge, Nagarjuna, Shruti Hassan along with Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth.