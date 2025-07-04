Aamir Khan’s look from Rajinikanth’s Coolie revealed

One of the most anticipated movies of this year is Rajinikanth’s Coolie which is all set to release on screen on August 14. And netizens cannot keep calm as Aamir Khan’s look from the movie has just been revealed. Khan who is already basking in the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, is now getting ready for his next release- Coolie. The movie is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Anirudh helming the music and Anbariv credited for the action vertical.
The makers have recently dropped the first look of Aamir Khan from Coolie. The poster, which is in Black and White shows Khan standing in a ruggedly handsome look smoking a pipe. He has a golden watch on his left hand and a thin chain around his neck. He sports a black vest and spectacles.
Aamir Khan has always been very open to experimenting with his looks for his films. Whether it is playing a college-going guy next door in 3 Idiots, or a ruggedly macho look for Ghajini or a pot-bellied, bodybuilding father in Dangal, the man has done it all. His fans are eager to see him step into the character of Dahaa. While not much is revealed about his personality in the movie, his look-drop has gifted high hopes to his fans. Coolie also stars Pooja Hedge, Nagarjuna, Shruti Hassan along with Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth.
Netizens have already started anticipating the nature of his role, but one thing is for sure, this look has been widely appreciated. With continuous red hearts and lit emoticons, the post has gone down well with the viewers. While many are commending his swag in the look, others are anticipating if it’s a negative character that he will be playing. As fans wait to hear more about his character, one thing is for sure that Mr Perfectionist is bringing a different role and avatar, look wise and personality-wise, on screen this Independence Day Weekend.