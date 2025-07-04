What do we know about SSMB29, Priyanka Chopra’s next Indian-origin release?

Priyanka Chopra has made a mark for herself and her craft on a global stage. From being at the Academy Awards ceremony to MET Gala, she is headlining global events with much poise and élan as well as balancing motherhood. With news of her being a part of S.S. Rajamouli’s next, presently under the name SSMB29, fans have become all the more excited.

As per reports S.S Rajamouli’s next SSMB29 is an adventure about an archaeologist who sets around the world encountering adventures and thrill all over. But separates this archaeologist’s traits from the classic Indiana Jones, is that he displays traits of Lord Hanuman from Indian Mythology. The narrative itself is quite attractive and it’s only a matter of time to note how Rajamouli treats the narrative, Indian mythology, storytelling and an enviable cast that comes together for the first time. The movie also stars South star Mahesh Babu and Prithiviraj Sukumaran which makes it all the more anticipatory, coipled with Rajamouli’s own streak of taking time to create and nurture movies which are not only blockbusters but also go on to win laurels in the Academy Awards. According to media reports the movie will be made in a budget or Rs 1000 crore and the subsequent schedule will be shot in Kenya.