Subrat Dutta speaks on his film Madam Sengupta and the interesting roles that he will be seen in, soon

It is like a chhota packet, bada dhamaka. For whatever little time my character is on screen, something or the other is happening. Another thing is that, the makers have used Sukumar Ray’s iconic nonsense verses from Abol Tabol as cues, very smartly. It not only re-interprets the poem but also involves the audience to an extent that even they would wish to be a part of the investigation.

I play Haren Mondal, a grey-shaded cop in Kolkata Police, who is well-designed by the director, Sayantan Ghosal. If you ask me, what made me choose this film, I would say that I trust Sayantan. He chose me as Ajit in Byomkesh, and audiences say that it is one of the best Ajits on screen. Sayantan has a clear vision about the project, about the characters, which makes it extremely easy to work with him. Especially as theatre actors, we often tend to go overboard with the characters, so it’s easy if someone pulls us back.