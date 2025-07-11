Sanjay Dutt- Mouni Roy starrer The Bhootnii to start streaming from July 18

The movie is set in St. Vincent’s College, New Delhi, a ground which is speculated to be haunted. With the involvement of a cursed tree and an old ghost, especially on Valentine’s Day, one may expect the narrative to be fun and thrilling both. A student of the college Shantanu, accidently awakened The Bhootnii named Mohabbat, who has her own tragedy-filled backstory and a deadly obsession. It is at this point that a paranormal investigator appears to sort out the situation. While Mouni Roy steps in as The Bhootnii, Sanjay Dutt plays the investigator.

Commenting on the film, Sanjay Dutt mentions, “The Bhootnii' was always meant to be a fun, quirky ride—a real clutter-breaker. Unfortunately, it didn’t get enough screens during its theatrical release. But this is a film made with a lot of love and care. We truly believed in the story and the heart behind it.” Dutt hopes that it finds the right audience through OTT platforms as compared to its earlier theatrical release which failed to draw in audience. The Bhootnii will also be telecast on Zee Cinema on July 18 at 8 pm.