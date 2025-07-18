Actors Chandan Roy Sanyal and Padmapriya discuss their latest Bengali movie, Dear Maa

A

Chandan: Neither have I had a lot of personal interactions with children nor am I married. But my friends do have children. I wonder, what’s the motivation to become a parent? I am a pet parent to a few cats. The kind of attachment and love I feel for them, I do understand where parenting comes from. Then think about the attachment one would have for the child who grows out of their body. Adoption comes at a point when they can’t have a child of their own. I understand their pain. Adoption here is a well planned step. It probably makes it more special than conceiving a child sometimes. You are making a difference to the society by raising someone else’s child. As an actor, at least I went through the emotion with the kid while preparing for the part subconsciously.

Padmapriya: The film talks about the tussle between an adopted and natural child, in the sense that life is an intersection of choices and situations. At the end what holds everything together is love with its subset of other emotions.