Have you spotted Golshifteh Farahani, the Locarno Excellence Awardee in Pirates of the Caribbean?

The Locarno Film Festival will also screen her latest work titled Alpha. Directed by Julia Ducournau, Alpha was previously screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year in May. The Excellence Award Davide Campari is presented to those who have made a name for themselves in the field of cinema through their futuristic, visionary, iconic roles. Farahani, on her part has played with the balance between delivery arthouse cinema and commercial blockbusters.

Farahani, whose legal name is Rahavard chooses to be called Golshifteh by profession. She was born to Behzad Garahani, who was into theatre and Fahimeh Rahiminia who was an actor herself. Thus, she was exposed to the world of cinema and stage from a young age.

Her career started as a child artiste at the age of 14 when she was seen working in the award-winning film The Pear Tree. Thereafter, she went on to do pivotal roles in Body of Lies, The Patience Stone, Anna Karenina, Paterson, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales, Extraction and more. She is a well known face in the Film Festival circuits, be it as a jury or through her work as an actor. From the Tribeca Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, to the Marrakech International Film Festival or the Cannes Film Festival, she and her works have been spotted everywhere.