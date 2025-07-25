Director Indrasis Acharya opens up on his latest directorial Good Bye Mountain

A

I have come across many personalities in my life who are full of wisdom, education and experience, much like a metaphorical mountain. If anything hit their sentiments, it used to come back. Everything felt negligible compared to their persona. In the movie there is a character whose persona is like those mountains. To leave behind such a character or stay near the and experience their wisdom, is the crux of the film. Literally, the movie is also shot in the mountains.