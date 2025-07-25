Indraneil Sengupta on being a part of Indrasis Acharya’s next movie
Actor Indraneil Sengupta talks about stepping in the character of Arjun for Good Bye Mountain
How did Good Bye Mountain come to you?
First of all Indrasis gave me the story with a well written character. It was written in a way which explained everything about it. The brief was that my character (Arjun) of was a certain age and he is in a certain phase of his life. But where he is today in his life has an important role to play in the portrayal of his character.
What does Good Bye Mountain signify to you?
It’s a metaphor which is saying goodbyes to people. Whether these goodbyes are forever or there is no forever goodbye, are lines where this story delves in.
How does Good Bye Mountain stand out among the films being made today?
It is a love story but a very different one. It involves people of a certain age and in different situations in life. So, the complexities and layering of the story is done accordingly. I wouldn’t say it’s a romantic film either but it is a film about relations for sure. I think Indrasis has just tried to tell a beautiful story based in a beautiful place which is complex in terms of human emotions.
Do you think after the immense success of Purawton, there is a higher expectation of seeing you and Rituparna on screen together?
I don’t personally think so. I don’t see Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta working together because Purawton was a success. That was a different film, story, director, presentation etc and here its completely different. I don’t think there is a pressure of expectation. I also don’t think that since Purawton was so successful it would pass on to the subsequent movies. It’s just co-incidental that both films are releasing one after the other.
Is it true that time heals or some wounds are always alive?
Time definitely heals but there are certain human beings who are stubborn about the healing. Many want to stay in that space where they want to be burdened by history or events and don’t let time heal them. I feel whatever issues are in our lives in the bigger scheme of things they are trivial. When I look down from a flight, I wonder there I stay somewhere, I have my issues but from that great height it is nothing.
What is the secret to your timeless fitness?
I have always been into fitness irrespective of professional requirements. I go to the gymn like a go for a bath. That way I have been able to be very consistent which has resulted in a certain level of fitness. I don’t think following a rigid diet is sustainable. I am a foodie and ultimately it boils down to you being happy.
