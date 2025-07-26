'Mother', based on the life of Mother Teresa, makes its way to the International Venice Film Festival

Teona Strugar Mitevska’s movie Mother is all set to have its screening at the International Venice Film Festival. The Festival is scheduled to run between August 27 and September 6. The film is based on the life of Mother Teresa and is said to be partially shot in India and Belgium.
What do we know about Mother, based on Mother Teresa which will be screened at the International Venice Film Festival?
Teona Strugar Mitevska is an acclaimed Macedonian filmmaker and Mother is her seventh feature film. The movie runs for 1 hour 45 minutes approximately and has been shot in locations which are linked to Mother Teresa in real life.
Swedish actor Noomi Rapace who started her career at the age of seven as a child artiste and was seen in movies like Constellation, You Won’t Be Alone, Black Crab, The secrets we keep etc will be seen in the titular role essaying Mother / Saint Teresa. Supporting cast also include Dutch actress Sylvia Hoeksseen in the role of Sister Agnieszka and Macedonian actor Nikola Ristanovski
Mother Teresa is seen as a global peace icon for her service towards the underprivileged. Born as Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu in Skopje, she shifted to Ireland at the age of 18 to join the Sisters of Loreto, and finally settled in India where she carried out her service to the people. She was elevated to the status of Saint Teresa of Calcutta on September 4, 2016.
Her organisation, which still runs today, Missionaries of Charity, was established in the 1950s with the motto of serving the ‘poorest of the poor’. By 2012, almost 5000 nuns ran the service all over the world and helped individuals with HIV/ AIDS, tuberculosis, leprosy or orphans. Mother Teresa is also the recipient of global awards like the Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize in 1962 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.
