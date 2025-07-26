'Mother', based on the life of Mother Teresa, makes its way to the International Venice Film Festival

Mother Teresa is seen as a global peace icon for her service towards the underprivileged. Born as Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu in Skopje, she shifted to Ireland at the age of 18 to join the Sisters of Loreto, and finally settled in India where she carried out her service to the people. She was elevated to the status of Saint Teresa of Calcutta on September 4, 2016.

Her organisation, which still runs today, Missionaries of Charity, was established in the 1950s with the motto of serving the ‘poorest of the poor’. By 2012, almost 5000 nuns ran the service all over the world and helped individuals with HIV/ AIDS, tuberculosis, leprosy or orphans. Mother Teresa is also the recipient of global awards like the Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize in 1962 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.