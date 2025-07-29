Aamir Khan to release Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube Movies; to stream from this date

Aamir Khan made the announcement to bring Sitaare Zameen Par to the fingertips of every movie goer this time. The actor-director-producer who was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par has declared that the movie will be available on YouTube movies, after its theatrical run. The decision stems from the immense love and positivity the movie has been getting and Khan’s personal acts of trying to make cinema accessible to all.
Sitaare Zameen Par recently hit the theatres and has been running quite well. However, in recent times, a good theatrical run isn’t enough to keep the viewers talking about the movie and watching it. That is why Aamir Khan has taken the decision to push it through YouTube movies after its theatrical run.
The movie will now be available on the platform from August 1 onwards in the Indian subcontinent at an affordable price of only Rs 100. It will also be available in countries like the United States, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Australia, the United Kingdom, Philippines, Spain and Singapore, among others; but the cost of the movie will be as per localised price.
Aamir Khan mentions, “For the past 15 years I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally the time for the perfect storm has come.”
Many would interestingly point that in an age of flourishing OTT platforms, why the need for YouTube? This can be simply answered in two points. First, YouTube is a platform that is freely available in all smart-phone today while OTT platforms need to be subscribed to at a price. Moreover, the movie cost comes to an economically viable price on an open platform than going for any unwanted subscriptions. Moreover, today YouTube has the facility of being connected or operated from laptops, phones and television sets giving you an anytime, anywhere experience.
The 60-year old actor continues, “With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing everyday, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world.”
Directed by R.S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of the Spanish movie Champions and is also seen as a sequel to the 2007 Aamir khan direcorial Taare Zameen Par. The movie also has Genelia D’Souza in a pivotal role along with an ensemble of differently –abled cast. Aamir continues, “ I want people to have the ease of watching cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, creative voices can tell different stories breaking geographical and other barriers.”