Aamir Khan to release Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube Movies; to stream from this date

Sitaare Zameen Par recently hit the theatres and has been running quite well. However, in recent times, a good theatrical run isn’t enough to keep the viewers talking about the movie and watching it. That is why Aamir Khan has taken the decision to push it through YouTube movies after its theatrical run.

The movie will now be available on the platform from August 1 onwards in the Indian subcontinent at an affordable price of only Rs 100. It will also be available in countries like the United States, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Australia, the United Kingdom, Philippines, Spain and Singapore, among others; but the cost of the movie will be as per localised price.