Kuberaa takes me back to my childhood: Dhanush

South star Dhanush on Tuesday said his upcoming film Kuberaa holds a special place in his heart as it reminded him of his “humble beginnings”.

Dhanush opens up on his experience of working in Kuberaa

The film, dubbed as a pan-India cinematic spectacle, is helmed by director Sekhar Kammula of Dollar Dreams, Anand and Happy Days fame. At the launch event of the film’s third song Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum, Dhanush, who essays the role of a beggar, recalled how the team shot a scene at a dumpyard for hours.

“To see another part of the world, a sight which you’re not exposed to... You’re always in your comfort zone, like you do only what's convenient, you’re protected. I come from very humble rooted beginnings,” he said.

Today, I’m here by God’s grace. I’ve seen that, and to go back there to see that world again, it was very enlightening and nostalgic. I’m very thankful to this film for so many reasons, but it takes me back to my childhood as well as one of them,” the actor added.