Kuberaa takes me back to my childhood: Dhanush
South star Dhanush on Tuesday said his upcoming film Kuberaa holds a special place in his heart as it reminded him of his “humble beginnings”.
Dhanush opens up on his experience of working in Kuberaa
The film, dubbed as a pan-India cinematic spectacle, is helmed by director Sekhar Kammula of Dollar Dreams, Anand and Happy Days fame. At the launch event of the film’s third song Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum, Dhanush, who essays the role of a beggar, recalled how the team shot a scene at a dumpyard for hours.
“To see another part of the world, a sight which you’re not exposed to... You’re always in your comfort zone, like you do only what's convenient, you’re protected. I come from very humble rooted beginnings,” he said.
Today, I’m here by God’s grace. I’ve seen that, and to go back there to see that world again, it was very enlightening and nostalgic. I’m very thankful to this film for so many reasons, but it takes me back to my childhood as well as one of them,” the actor added.
To play the character authentically, Dhanush said he relied solely on his director’s vision for the project. “I didn't do anything... Sekhar sir is brilliant, he taught me the nuances — what to do and how to do things. It’s a very different film and character from what I’ve played before. So I enjoyed the challenge,” the actor said.
“I did this film only because of him (the director). He narrated to me for just 20 minutes. I loved his energy, positivity, his approach and honesty towards making films. Even as a human being, he is a great person,” he added.
Kuberaa also features Telugu star Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarab and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creationsand, Kubera will be released in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam — on June 20.
