Varun Grover expresses confusion over CBFC’s actions: 'Why blur a bra, but...'

VG: I will go by the Constitution of India. It states that free speech should be there but with limitations. Unless it is not provoking violence against a group of people, I don’t understand why the CBFC should be halting films. They can upgrade their certifications. For example, they can have a film that is for adults only and then you can put advisories for viewers like 'this film contains political commentary or graphic sex', something like that. Censorship should not exist in any civilized, educated society or in any country that aspires to be a world power.

SK: My problem is that the censor board has become a tool to set a particular narrative. I feel like the CBFC members are also just people trying to save their jobs. They might not pass a film thinking that it might attract ill-will from people sitting above them and they won’t be taken under the CBFC next time. It’s a chain of fear. This also makes the artist self-censor their work, thinking that in order to pass the film with the CBFC, they need to avoid talking about certain things.