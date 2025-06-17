Why should you attend the debut edition of this film festival in Jaipur from June 20 - July 31?

“Jaipur has long been a city where tradition and creativity have coexisted in harmony. With this summer film programme at the Jaipur Centre for Art, we continue that legacy by opening our doors to diverse cinematic voices from around the world. It is a privilege to support an initiative that encourages cultural exchange, critical thought, and community gathering, especially during a season that invites pause and reflection,” says HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, Co-Founder, Jaipur Centre for Art.

The film selected will be arrange of documentaries to feature and experimental pieces ranging over genres. Some of the films that will be screened include Soumya Sankar Bose’s Marichjhapi: Where The Birds Never Sing; Ronny Sen’s Cat Sticks, Amshu Chukki’s Different Danny, Suruchi Sharma’s Ek Taar, Saurav Rai’s Crossing Borders and more. The international segment will feature films by Fatih Akin, Jean-Luc Godard, and others.