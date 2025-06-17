Why should you attend the debut edition of this film festival in Jaipur from June 20 - July 31?

Cinema

From documentaries to experimental cinema and a tribute to global icons, what should you not miss at the inaugural edition?
The Jaipur Centre for Art is all set to present the debut edition of Artist’s Cinema / Artists’ Cinema, which is a six-week film screening programme with over 150 films from all across the world. Curated by Shwetal Ashvin Patel, the film festival will have voices from South Asia and beyond from June 20 to July 31. The Festival is all set to take place inside the City Palace premise. 

What to expect at the inaugural edition of Artist’s Cinema / Artists’ Cinema?

Jaipur Centre for Arts hosts its first film festival
“Jaipur has long been a city where tradition and creativity have coexisted in harmony. With this summer film programme at the Jaipur Centre for Art, we continue that legacy by opening our doors to diverse cinematic voices from around the world. It is a privilege to support an initiative that encourages cultural exchange, critical thought, and community gathering, especially during a season that invites pause and reflection,” says HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, Co-Founder, Jaipur Centre for Art.

The film selected will be arrange of documentaries to feature and experimental pieces ranging over genres. Some of the films that will be screened include Soumya Sankar Bose’s Marichjhapi: Where The Birds Never Sing; Ronny Sen’s Cat Sticks, Amshu Chukki’s Different Danny, Suruchi Sharma’s Ek Taar, Saurav Rai’s Crossing Borders and more. The international segment will feature films by Fatih Akin, Jean-Luc Godard, and others.

“This inaugural programme seeks to nurture the poetic potential of cinema—envisioning film as a space of refuge and resistance in an era marked by acceleration, exploitation, and erasure,” says Shwetal Ashvin Patel, curator  of the programme. “These films transcend borders, styles, and formats, creating a space that welcomes diverse ideas, perspectives, and modes of remembrance.”

Apart from film screenings, an exhibition of photographs by German cinematographer Josef Wirsching called "Bombay Talkies: Photographs from the Josef Wirsching Collection". These photographs offer a never before seen look of the golden age of Indian cinema.

Experimental cinema also finds a space at this Film Festival which includes names by directors like Sunil Gupta, Pallavi Paul, Amol K. Patil, Bani Abidi, Sudarshan Shetty and more.

What: Artist’s Cinema / Artists’ Cinema

Where: Jaipur Centre for Art

When: June 20- July 31

