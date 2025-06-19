Director Arka Mukhopadhyay’s first feature Kalponik, is set to release on July 11

Kalponik has an interesting premise and for those who love to hunt for the truth during a movie will definitely be attracted to it. The title itself loosely translates to ‘myths’ and this forms a very crucial premise of the narrative. The journey follows Maithili essayed by Satakshi, who is an unconventional journalist and often has a nose to investigate and find hidden truth in what otherwise seems relatively simple.

During one such investigation where she is studying the roots of an ancient temple, she stumbles upon the murder of Debari Rakshit, a retired professor. It is interesting to note how this murder is connected to the temple research and whether this is just the tip of an ice-berg and the truth is way more complicated that meets the eye.

Mukhopadhyay makes two different settings the basis for the narrative. While Maithili comes from Asaru, a village that guards its secrets very closely, the other setting is Chakrapanipur, a once popular destination which is now fading into reclusiveness. It is in these places that the hunt for truth, a thirst for power, and a guardianship of secrets begins as a game