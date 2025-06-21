Directors Kakoli Ghosh and Avinab Mukherjee open up on their directorial debut, 'Bhuto'purbo

A

Kakoli: Yeah, we did have our share of creative differences—it's bound to happen when two passionate people are working on something they care deeply about. Sometimes we’d argue over how a scene should feel, or which take had the right emotion, or even how much to show and how much to hold back.



But honestly, those differences were never a bad thing. They pushed us to think harder, to question our choices, and to arrive at better decisions together. We’ve always respected each other’s perspectives, and we made it a point to listen—even if it meant stepping back and seeing things from the other person’s angle.



At the end of the day, it was less about ego and more about what served the story best. Bhutopurbo became stronger because we were willing to challenge each other and then find common ground.