Directors Kakoli Ghosh and Avinab Mukherjee open up on their directorial debut, 'Bhuto'purbo
Do you still gather around cosily wanting to listen to ghost stories? Is horror one of your most favoured genres to binge watch on a rainy day, especially without electricity and light? Do you opt for the night show to watch a horror movie and enjoy it alone? If it’s a yes for all three, then here’s a good news for you. Director duo Kakoli Ghosh and Avinab Mukherjee are all set to bring their labour of love , the upcoming Bengali horror movie ‘ Bhuto’purbo to your nearest screens later this month. The movie adapts three popular stories from the vast pool of Bengali literature which deals with the esoteric and the unexplainable and discovers several other emotions through that one peg. Starring notable names like Satyam Bhattacharya, Amrita Chattopadhyay, Sandipta Sen, Saptarshi Moulik, Rupanjana Mitra and others, it is a treat for horror-lovers to see literature come alive. We got down to chat with the directors to know more about the film.
Excerpts:
Why did you choose these particular stories from three different writers and entwine them together?
Kakoli: We chose Monihara by Rabindranath Tagore, Taranath Tantrik by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, and Shikar by Manoj Sen because each story explores the supernatural in a way that ties back to deep psychological turmoil — especially around the theme of lust. Not just in a physical sense, but lust for power, possession, control, even immortality.
Each story gave us a different lens to explore those desires. Monihara is about obsessive attachment, Taranath Tantrik deals with esoteric temptations, and Shikar plays with primal instincts and fear. When put together, they create a layered look at how desire can turn dangerous — both in this world and beyond.
We’re incredibly grateful to Sujay, our scriptwriter, who did a fantastic job of adapting and connecting these stories into a single, cohesive narrative. His work helped us maintain the core essence of each tale while building a larger theme that feels haunting, seductive, and psychologically rich.
As debutants, what made you opt for the horror genre?
Avinab: As debutants, we were drawn to horror because it gives you so much creative freedom—it’s not just about fear, but about emotion, atmosphere, and the human psyche. Horror lets you explore deeper truths in a heightened, often symbolic way. And in our case, the genre gave us the perfect space to talk about lust, obsession, and psychological conflict, all through a supernatural lens.
We also felt that Bengali literature has such a rich tradition of ghost stories and eerie tales, and we wanted to tap into that legacy while bringing something fresh to the screen. Horror felt like the most natural genre to do that—and honestly, we love it! It challenges you as a storyteller to keep things tight, immersive, and emotionally engaging
Have there been any creative differences between the two of your during direction and how were they solved?
Kakoli: Yeah, we did have our share of creative differences—it's bound to happen when two passionate people are working on something they care deeply about. Sometimes we’d argue over how a scene should feel, or which take had the right emotion, or even how much to show and how much to hold back.
But honestly, those differences were never a bad thing. They pushed us to think harder, to question our choices, and to arrive at better decisions together. We’ve always respected each other’s perspectives, and we made it a point to listen—even if it meant stepping back and seeing things from the other person’s angle.
At the end of the day, it was less about ego and more about what served the story best. Bhutopurbo became stronger because we were willing to challenge each other and then find common ground.
Have either of you experienced anything unexplainable in real life?
Avinab: You know, when you’re making a film about the supernatural, that question comes up a lot—and strangely enough, yes, both of us have had little moments that felt... off. Nothing dramatic like full-on ghost sightings, but definitely things that gave us chills or made us pause.
There were times—especially while shooting late at night or scouting old houses—when the atmosphere itself felt heavy, like the space carried stories we couldn’t see. One of us even had a weird experience with flickering lights and sudden cold drafts during location recce, in a house that later became one of our main sets. Coincidence? Maybe. But it stuck with us.These moments didn’t scare us off—they actually reminded us why we’re drawn to this genre in the first place. There’s something fascinating about what we can’t fully explain. That mystery, that tension—it’s exactly what we tried to bring into 'Bhuto'purbo.
Do you think there is a new resurgence of horror as a genre, especially with multiple platforms available and several sub-genres emerging?
Kakoli: Yes, definitely. We think horror is going through a really exciting resurgence right now—not just in mainstream cinema, but across OTT platforms and indie films too. And it’s not the same old jump scares anymore. Filmmakers are experimenting with psychological horror, folk horror, slow-burn thrillers, even horror-comedy—there’s so much variety.What’s also interesting is how horror is now being used to explore deeper themes—grief, trauma, identity, desire. That’s something we tried to do with 'Bhuto'purbo too, using horror as a lens to talk about lust and psychological conflict.The availability of multiple platforms gives creators more freedom to take risks, and audiences have become more open to layered, unconventional stories. So yes, horror’s not just “back”—it’s evolving, and we’re excited to be part of that wave.
Take us through the music of 'Bhuto'purbo, as soundscape also plays a major part in horror movies.
Avinab: Sound is such a vital part of horror—it’s often the unseen presence that builds tension and makes the fear linger. With 'Bhuto'purbo, we knew from the start that the soundscape had to do more than just support the visuals—it had to carry emotion, mood, and mystery.
We’re incredibly thankful to Saikat Singha, our music director, who did an excellent job. He beautifully blended Indian classical and Western classical music to recreate the aura of that era. That mix gave the film a unique texture—grounded in tradition, yet cinematic and atmospheric.
Also, we have four songs in the film, which add emotional depth and narrative layering. We were lucky to work with some truly gifted voices—Sahana Bajpaie, Iman Chakraborty, and Timir Biswas—each bringing their own mood and soul to the soundtrack. The songs aren’t just musical breaks—they’re woven into the storytelling, enhancing the psychological and emotional undercurrents.
You worked with a well-known ensemble cast. Please share some anecdotes from the shooting.
Kakoli: Since 'Bhuto'purbo is our first film, we were naturally a bit hesitant about a few things during the shoot—especially with scenes that were physically demanding. But the dedication of our cast truly amazed us.
There’s a bathing scene with Saptarshi Moulik, who plays Taranath, that we shot on a freezing November evening in Bolpur. The temperature had dropped, the water was icy, and we were honestly a bit nervous about how it would go. But Saptarshi didn’t hesitate for a second. He gave a brilliant performance, completely committed, despite the cold.
Similarly, Satyam Bhattacharya, who plays Phanibhushan, shot a dangerous scene on the Ajay River. What many don’t know is that the part of the river we were filming in was unexpectedly deep— yet he handled it fearlessly, giving us a stunning and intense shot.
Honestly, we feel incredibly lucky. Every actor brought not only their talent but also so much patience and trust to the project. Their cooperation, even in physically uncomfortable conditions, helped us bring Bhutopurbo to life just the way we had imagined.
Post 'Bhuto'purbo, are you working on a project or new ideas?
Avinab: We’re already brainstorming a few new ideas—some are in early development, and some are shaping up into full concepts.
What we can say is that we want to keep exploring layered, emotionally rich narratives—maybe not strictly horror next time, but definitely with psychological depth and strong characters. We're drawn to stories that have a bit of mystery, a touch of the surreal, and a lot of heart.
Bhutopurbo releases on June 27 in your nearest theatres.