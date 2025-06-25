R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Aap Jaisa Koi drops trailer, starts streaming from July 11

R. Madhavan comments, “ Aap Jaisa Koi is unlike any love story I’ve done before — it’s quiet, awkward, and deeply human. Shrirenu is one of the most complex characters I’ve played — someone who longs for companionship and closeness, but doesn’t quite know how to ask for it, yet he is rich with emotion underneath. This film isn’t loud or dramatic — it’s patient, gentle, and deeply affecting. I was drawn to how it speaks to all the people who’ve felt overlooked in life or love. Aap Jaisa Koi is a reminder that it’s never too late to start living on your own terms. It’s a story about vulnerability, rediscovery, and the idea that it’s never too late to open your heart.”

The movie is set against the cities of Jamshedpur and Kolkata and follows the life of Shrinenu (Madhavan) who plays a 40+ man looking for love. He meets Madhu Bose, and soon romance starts blossoming between the two. But as their journey progresses one gets to see layers of masculinity, companionship, romance, and societal conformations unfold.