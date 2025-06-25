R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Aap Jaisa Koi drops trailer, starts streaming from July 11

R Madhavan, is back with another romance, Aap Jaisa Koi. Paired for the first time opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will also be seen in the upcoming Anurag Basu film Metro…In Dino; the duo is all set to entertain the audience in this family-entertainer which just dropped its trailer today. Aap Jaisa Koi is directed by Vivek Soni and is all about finding love and the true connection amidst chaos and breaking boundaries.
Aap Jaisa Koi feature R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. From the trailer one can decipher it is a love story of two mature individuals, where love and marriage not only demand the union of two people but also the freedom to be who they individually are.
R. Madhavan comments, “ Aap Jaisa Koi is unlike any love story I’ve done before — it’s quiet, awkward, and deeply human. Shrirenu is one of the most complex characters I’ve played — someone who longs for companionship and closeness, but doesn’t quite know how to ask for it, yet he is rich with emotion underneath. This film isn’t loud or dramatic — it’s patient, gentle, and deeply affecting. I was drawn to how it speaks to all the people who’ve felt overlooked in life or love. Aap Jaisa Koi is a reminder that it’s never too late to start living on your own terms. It’s a story about vulnerability, rediscovery, and the idea that it’s never too late to open your heart.”
The movie is set against the cities of Jamshedpur and Kolkata and follows the life of Shrinenu (Madhavan) who plays a 40+ man looking for love. He meets Madhu Bose, and soon romance starts blossoming between the two. But as their journey progresses one gets to see layers of masculinity, companionship, romance, and societal conformations unfold.
Fatima Sana Shaikh comments, “I feel truly blessed to be a part of Aap Jaisa Koi. I’ve been a huge fan of Madhavan, and getting the chance to share the screen with him was such a joy. Playing Madhu was incredibly special. We often associate strength and confidence with masculinity, but Madhu embodies these qualities with such softness and femininity… Through this film, I got to dive into different shades of love, and oddly enough, it felt quite therapeutic. I also really enjoyed working with Vivek. He has a very unique voice as a filmmaker, and it was a pleasure to be a part of his beautiful world. “
Aap Jaisa Koi to start streaming on Netflix from July 11
